Not just a crock: The viral word-of-mouth success of Instant Pot

The hardworking Instant Pot, touted by its fans on social media, is Amazon's top-selling item in the U.S. How it got to No. 1 is a lesson in viral marketing savvy.
The hardworking Instant Pot, touted by its fans on social media, is Amazon's top-selling item in the U.S. How it got to No. 1 is a lesson in viral marketing savvy. 