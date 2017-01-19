Pickup strikes Rogers High School students at bus stop

Three Rogers High School students walking toward their school bus in Otsego Thursday morning were struck and injured by a pickup truck driver. The students were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials say the bus's stop arm was down when the students were hit. The driver of the pickup is being detained for questioning, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The department said its emergency response center got a call at 6:51 a.m. of a vehicle that had struck several pedestrians at a school bus stop at 78th Street Northeast and Parrish Avenue Northeast in Otsego.

The sheriff's office said authorities are still on the scene.

The Elk River School District, which includes Rogers High School, said in a statement that district leaders are working with officials to find out exactly what happened.

More reporting to come.