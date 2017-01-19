What to watch for during Trump's inauguration

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office and become the 45th president of the United States.

President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton will be in attendance, but more than 50 Democratic leaders will be noticeably absent, including Minnesota's own Rep. Keith Ellison, who is up for the Democratic National Committee chair.

On MPR News with Kerri Miller, Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and Washington Post reporter Janell Ross, talked about the history of presidential inaugurations and what they'll be watching for on Friday.

Listen to their chat with the audio player above.