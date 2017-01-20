On day one of President Trump, Minnesotans feel apprehensive and hopeful

President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he walks the inauguration parade route with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump after being sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration Friday.

For some Minnesotans, President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day was a time for protest.

For others, it was just Friday.

MPR News reporters fanned out across the state to gauge the thoughts, hopes and feelings of Minnesotans on day one of the Trump administration.

Here's what they found:

'I really have no idea what will really happen'

In Minneapolis at the University of Minnesota's Coffman Union commuter lounge, some students were checking their phones. Others watched as Trump was sworn in as the 45th president.

Mikalah Pruss comes from a conservative Christian family in Nebraska. She supported Hillary Clinton during the election, but said she'll give Trump a chance to prove himself.

"I am all behind because he's our leader right now," Pruss said. "But I tell people, the moment he begins to take away people's rights, then we will fight against it, then we will do everything in our power to not let his power hurt others."

Gillian McCleese, a freshman from Rochester, didn't support Trump during the campaign either because of what she described as "disrespectful" comments about women and others.

However, she said his tone seemed more moderate during his inauguration speech.

"That's the only thing you can do, just hope that things calm down now that he's there. But I really have no idea what will really happen," McCleese said.

'I just hope that he follows through with all his ideas'

Southwest Minnesota went strongly for Trump on Election Day, with most counties giving the new president over 60 percent support.

Outside a store here, most shoppers I spoke with said they are willing to give the new president a chance to learn the job and set policy before they judge his performance.

Just after inauguration ceremonies ended, Sharon Drew of Westbrook was in the store's parking lot.

"I'm having a hard time mustering hope," Drew said. "The best indicator of future behavior is past behavior. And I don't trust him. I'm worried."

Drew said she's concerned Trump will say or do something that leads to trade repercussions and hurts the U.S. economy.

But for Sandy Swanson of Lakefield, President Trump is just what the nation needs.

The main reason she said she voted for Trump was because of health care concerns.

"I just hope that he follows through with all his ideas that he said he's going to put forward with the health reform," Swanson said. "So that people can afford health insurance, and the premiums get lower and everybody can have good health coverage."

She's also waiting to see if Trump makes good on his promise to create new jobs.

'We gotta give him a chance'

Outside the Moorhead Center Mall, Jeff Brandon was having a quick smoke. He's skeptical of the new president.

"I don't think he'll do much of anything," Brandon said. "I think he'll screw up the country worse than it is. I hope he can do some of the things he's talking about, but I don't know."

A few blocks away at the city's Hjemkomst Center, a group of senior citizens gathered near a television as they waited for lunch. Dale Christianson comes here often for a meal and a card game.

"I think he'll be OK. We gotta give him a chance," he said of Trump. "That's what we gotta do, give him a chance. 'Cause he's a greenhorn at this stuff. He makes good sense, some of the stuff he says. I just hope he can straighten this country up a little better than it's been doing."

Retiree Jean Doty took a break from volunteer duties at the center to watch the new president be sworn in.

She hopes the new president will create better paying jobs for young people.

"[I] don't agree with all his policies, but I figure we have to give him a chance and just look to the future and watch what he does and if he doesn't do well then we won't either," Doty said.

'We don't fight over it, but we disagree over it'

A little after 10 a.m. at the downtown Rochester VFW, Oakie Brumm and Ed Laughton were sitting side-by-side at the bar drinking beer and watching the 45th president get sworn in.

Brumm and Laughton have been friends for years. But on Inauguration Day, they were miles apart on President Trump.

Brumm supported Trump from the start.

"I'm feeling a little hope for America," Brumm said. "In the past eight years, I've seen our America go downhill. I've seen our reputation destroyed. I'm glad Trump will get us back on track."

By back on track, Brumm means creating more jobs, lowering corporate taxes and taking a hard line on immigrants here illegally.

Brumm also said Trump will be tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin

To Brumm's right, long-time Democrat Laughton said he didn't want to elaborate on why he doesn't like Trump.

"I'm 100 percent opposite of what Oakie says, and that will be it from me," Laughton said.

Laughton said he and Brumm rarely talk politics: "We get along. We don't fight over it, but we disagree over it. That's all."

There is one thing that Brumm and Laughton do agree on: Trump's presidency isn't going to divide their friendship.