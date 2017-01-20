Photos: The inauguration of Donald Trump


1 Guests sit on the West Front of the Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. 
2 Former US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter arrive for the inauguration of Donald Trump. 
3 Supporters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol. 
4 Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura arrive on the platform at the Capitol. 
5 People watch the inauguration of Donald Trump from the National Mall. 
6 Former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive. 
7 From left to right, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, First Lady Michelle Obama and Jared Kushner arrive. 
8 First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden arrive for the inauguration. 
9 Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir put their hands over their hearts during the inauguration ceremony. 
10 A man holds a sign before the start of the presidential inauguration. 
11 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks and shakes hands with President Barack Obama. 
12 A person holds up a sign before the presidential inauguration at Freedom Plaza. 
13 President Barack Obama greets, left to right, Melania Trump, Karen Pence, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump. 
14 A woman holds a sign before the start of the presidential inauguration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC. 
15 President Barack Obama, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. 
16 President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremony. 
17 Vice President-Elect Mike Pence waves to guests on the West Front of the Capitol. 
18 President-elect Donald Trump arrives for his inauguration. 
19 Donald Trump is sworn in as president. 
20 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. 
21 Donald Trump hugs his family after being sworn in. 
22 President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd. 
23 President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the Capitol. 
24 President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in. 