A note to our listeners: 'Indivisible' and '1A' coming to your radio dial

Indivisible Radio will examine President Trump's first 100 days Minnesota Public Radio

Starting Monday, you might notice a few changes in MPR News' daily lineup.

For the next 100 days — the first 100 days of the new presidency — we'll be airing a new, weeknight call-in show, called "Indivisible." It's a collaboration among MPR News, WNYC and The Economist, with the goal of bringing listeners across America together for "a national conversation in a time of transition."

"Indivisible" will air at 7 p.m. for MPR News listeners Monday through Thursday for the next 14 weeks. We will live stream the show on MPRnews.org and on its own website, IndivisibleRadio.com.

The show will feature a different host and focus each night, bringing listeners across every divide together to weigh in. Join the conversation on Twitter with #indivisibleradio, on MPR News' Facebook page and on the phone.

Thursday nights, MPR News host Kerri Miller takes the microphone, focusing on American identity at this moment of change: Who is a part of the national narrative, who feels left out, and how might our long-term sense of ourselves change?

Other hosts throughout the week include WNYC's Brian Lehrer; longtime conservative talk radio host Charlie Sykes; and Kai Wright, host of WNYC podcasts There Goes the Neighborhood and The United States of Anxiety. They'll be joined by co-hosts in London John Prideaux, the U.S. editor of The Economist, and Anne McElvoy, a senior editor of the newspaper and editor of Economist Radio.

At the same time, MPR News will begin offering at 10 a.m. each weekday "1A," a new national daily call-in show inspired by the First Amendment.

Based at WAMU in Washington, D.C., and hosted by Joshua Johnson, the show bills itself as "a new show for a changing America," exploring politics, policy, technology and pop culture — and "what connects us across the fissures that divide the country."

Learn more about these schedule changes — and find your favorite MPR and national shows — at mprnews.org/schedule.