Photos: Around Minnesota, women - and men - march for women's rights

Around the state and the region, in large cities and tiny towns, people gathered Saturday to march in support of women's rights and to protest Pres. Donald Trump's policies.

In St. Paul, where close to 100,000 people marched, to Fargo, Bemidji, Duluth, Mankato and tiny Longville, where 66 people gathered, demonstrators carried signs and walked in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, D.C., and others around the country and the world.