Photos: Marchers around the world turn out for women's rights

Legions of women flooded streets and city squares from Sydney to South Carolina on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment and a stand against Donald Trump.

More than 600 "sister marches" were planned across the country and abroad in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands to the capital a day after Trump became president of the United States.

Turnout was high at many of the rallies, requiring some protesters to make last-minute adjustments.

In Chicago, so many people turned out that organizers canceled a march through downtown for safety reasons and instead extended a rally at a park.