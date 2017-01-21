Photos: Marchers around the world turn out for women's rights


Washington, DC: Protesters march past the Capitol.
1 Washington, DC: Protesters march past the Capitol during the Women's March on Washington. 
Washington, DC: A demonstrator dances.
2 Washington, DC: A demonstrator wearing a mask of President Donald Trump dances as others march past the Capitol. 
London, England: Protesters march from the US Embassy.
3 London, England: Protesters in costume holding placards march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March. 
London, England: Protesters rally for women's rights.
4 London, England: Protesters gather at a rally in Trafalgar Square. Police described the event as entirely peaceful with no arrests. 
London, England: In Trafalgar Square, protesters gather.
5 London, England: Protesters, including many men, displayed a grab-bag of grievances about the new president's policies. Some criticized his view on climate change and the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Others cited his treatment of women and minorities. 
Park City, Utah: Protesters pose at the start of the Women's March.
6 Park City, Utah: Protesters pose at the start of the Women's March on Main Street Park City. Marchers there included many celebrities gathered for the Sundance Film Festival. A steady snow fell as marchers headed past one of the festival's theaters. 
Barcelona, Spain: Demonstrators march in world solidarity.
7 Barcelona, Spain: Demonstrators make their way through the city during the Women's March. 
Barcelona, Spain: Demonstrators march through the city.
8 Barcelona, Spain: Demonstrators hold posters of Donald Trump as they make their way during the Women's March. 
Barcelona, Spain: Demonstrators march through the city.
9 Barcelona, Spain: The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion. 
Bangalore, India: Activists join a nationwide "I Will Go Out" march
10 Bangalore, India: Activists take part in a nationwide "I Will Go Out" march to raise questions about safe access for women and marginalized communities in public spaces across India. 
New Delhi, India: Women march to talk about safe public access.
11 New Delhi, India: Indian women shout slogans as they march. India has had headline-grabbing levels of sexual assault against women, notably in December 2012 when a student was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi and later died of her injuries. 
Auckland, New Zealand: Thousands of people march up Queen Street.
12 Auckland, New Zealand: Thousands of people march up Queen Street. The marches in New Zealand were organized to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world. 
Berlin, Germany: March in solidarity with the Women's March on Wash.
13 Berlin, Germany: Women and men attend a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburg Gate. 
Berlin, Germany:
14 Berlin, Germany: A woman wears a US flag like a hijab during a protest of US Democrats Abroad. 
Berlin, Germany: Women and men attend a protest for women's rights.
15 Berlin, Germany: Women and men attend a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburg Gate. 
Melbourne, Australia: Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally.
16 Melbourne, Australia: Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration. 
Madrid, Spain: A girl picks up a placard.
17 Madrid, Spain: A girl picks up a placard reading 'Trump, world danger' during a demonstration in front of the US Embassy. 
Rome, Italy: People shout and hold signs during a rally.
18 Rome, Italy: People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome. 
Rome, Italy: Protesters rally the day after the inauguration.
19 Rome, Italy: People hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome. 
Marseille, France: A protestor holds a placard of Putin and Trump.
20 Marseille, France: A protestor holds a placard showing the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump and the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a woman's body during a march at the Old Port. 
Durban, South Africa: Anti-Trump protesters shout and march.
21 Durban, South Africa: Anti-Trump protesters shout slogans and hold placards during a demonstration, organised by Earthlife Africa, against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. 
Budapest, Hungary: Participants create a human chain.
22 Budapest, Hungary: Participants create a human chain and walk on Lanchid (Chain Bridge) in downtown Budapest. 
Budapest, Hungary: Participants hold banner reading 'Bridges not walls.'
23 Budapest, Hungary: Participants hold banner reading 'Bridges not walls' on Lanchid (Chain Bridge). 
Sydney, Australia: Protesters demonstrate against U.S. Pres. Trump.
24 Sydney, Australia: Demonstrators flooded a popular central Sydney park carrying placards with slogans including "Women of the world resist," ''Feminism is my trump card" and "Fight like a girl." 
Prague, Czech Republic: Hundreds gathered in freezing weather.
25 Prague, Czech Republic: Hundreds gathered in freezing weather in a busy city square in the Czech capital of Prague, waving portraits of Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin and holding banners that read "This is just the beginning," ''Kindness" and "Love." 
Santiago, Chile: Demonstrators protest outside US Embassy.
26 Santiago, Chile: Demonstrators protest against the inauguration of new US President Donald Trump outside the US embassy. 
Columbia, South Carolina: Demonstrators join Women's March.
27 Columbia, South Carolina: Several thousand women filled the Statehouse steps with signs like "Make America Think Again" and "You Can't Comb Over Sexism." They chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Health Care For All" before walking around the capitol grounds and to a nearby business to plan for more protests. 
Pristina, Kosovo: Women for women's rights.
28 Pristina, Kosovo: Women hold posters as they take part in a march for women's rights and freedom. 
Athens, Greece: Demonstrators hold placards and chant slogans.
29 Athens, Greece: Demonstrators hold placards and chant slogans during an demonstration in front of the US embassy. 
Washington, DC: Protesters arrive at the Capital South Metro station.
30 Washington, DC: Protesters arrive on the platform at the Capital South Metro station for the Women's March. 
Washington, DC: Demonstrators protest on the National Mall.
31 Washington, DC: A massive turnout at the Women's March on Washington has forced a change of plans. With the entire planned route filled with hundreds of thousands of protesters, organizers can't lead a formal march toward the White House. 
Sofia, Bulgaria: Marchers carry signs and banners.
32 Sofia, Bulgaria: A man holds a placard reading "Equality hurts no one!" during a rally in solidarity with the Women's March. 
Amsterdam, Netherlands: Demonstrators march toward the US Consulate.
33 Amsterdam, Netherlands: Demonstrators make their way from the i amsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate. 
Amsterdam, Netherlands: Womens' March held at Museumplein.
34 Amsterdam, Netherlands: Demonstrators make their way from the i amsterdam statue in front of the Rijksmuseum towards US Consulate. 
Paris, France: Rallyers protest Trump's policies.
35 Paris, France: Several thousand people, including many American workers and students living in France, gathered in the Eiffel Tower neighborhood in a joyful atmosphere. They sang and carried posters with slogans such as "We have our eyes on you Mr. Trump" and "With our sisters in Washington." 
Chicago, Illinois: Protesters cheer at the Women's March.
36 Chicago, Illinois: So many people turned out for the women's march in Chicago that organizers had to cancel the march portion. They say the planned march through downtown was no longer possible due to public safety concerns, but they instead extended the rally at Grant Park. 
Sofia, Bulgaria: Rally in solidarity with DC Women's March.
37 Sofia, Bulgaria: A man holds a placard reading "Misogyny brings you Trump" during a rally in solidarity with the Women's March. 
Accra, Ghana: People march in front of the US embassy.
38 Accra, Ghana: People take part in the Women's March in front of the US embassy. 