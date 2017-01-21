Standing Rock tribe asks protesters to leave

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in south central North Dakota has formally asked protesters to leave their camp near a pipeline project.

In a message posted on Facebook the tribe says its governing council has passed a unanimous resolution asking protesters to leave their camp along the Cannon Ball River. The tribe's request thanks protesters for calling attention to the tribe's opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline running under the Missouri River near their reservation.

The Facebook statement says, quote: "Much work will be required to clean up before the spring thaw, which will flood the area. It is imperative we clean the camps and restore them to their original state before this flooding occurs."

Protesters have been camped along the Missouri River for months as the pipeline nears completion.

The Obama administration ordered a temporary halt and further study in December, although that could change under new president Donald Trump.