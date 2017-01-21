State Sen. Scott Dibble says he'll run for Congress, if Ellison gets DNC nod

Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, at a hearing at the state Capitol on Friday, April 25, 2014.

Long-time Minneapolis state senator Scott Dibble has declared he'll run for Congress if incumbent U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison takes the top post at the Democratic National Committee.

Sen. Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, has served five terms in the state Senate and was the first gay man to serve in the Minnesota House for a term before that.

Dibble chaired the senate's transportation committee before Republicans took over the body earlier this month.

He is known best for championing the fight against the state's same sex marriage ban, defeated by voters in 2012. Dibble sponsored a subsequent measure to legalize same sex marriage and says he's passionate about other issues as well.

"Energy, housing, public health initiatives. Medical cannabis was one of my achievements. Anti-bullying bill, take care of our youngsters at school so they can be safe," said Dibble.

Rep. Peggy Flanagan, DFL-St. Paul, and Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, DFL-Minneapolis, are also reportedly weighing runs if Ellison steps down.