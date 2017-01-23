Dayton OK after collapsing in middle of State of the State speech

Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith, right, and Secretary of State Steve Simon, left, help Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton after he collapsed during his State of the State address in St. Paul on Monday. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said minutes after the incident that Dayton was "up and about" and that the governor would be OK.

Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed during his State of the State address Monday night, ending the speech early.

His condition is "stable," said Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, one of two doctors in the Senate who responded immediately when the governor fell.

Eric Dayton, the governor's son, said on Twitter that he was with his dad and "he's doing great." Reporters on the scene observed Dayton joking as he walked off.

Dayton, 69, paused his speech to take a drink of water. He seemed to waver a bit, and then collapsed, apparently hitting his head before falling to the floor.

He was revived and left the chamber on his own. Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka moved to adjourn the speech.

On his way to the lectern Monday night, Dayton stumbled and was breathy in his delivery early in the speech.

Dayton was hospitalized last January after fainting at an event. He's had two spinal surgeries in the past four years and has often used a cane.

The governor turns 70 on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.