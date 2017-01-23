Dayton OK after collapsing in middle of State of the State speech

Dayton 2017 State of the State Address
Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith, right, and Secretary of State Steve Simon, left, help Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton after he collapsed during his State of the State address in St. Paul on Monday. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said minutes after the incident that Dayton was "up and about" and that the governor would be OK. 