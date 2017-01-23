Mpls. cops: arrest made in grandmother's crossfire killing

Sa'Lesha Beeks, daughter of Birdell Beeks, embraces Minneapolis Police Sgt. Chris Thomsen at a news conference at police headquarters where they announced they have made an arrest in the shooting death of Birdell.

Minneapolis police said Monday they've made an arrest in the May 26 shooting death of Birdell Beeks, a 58-year-old grandmother who was killed in gang crossfire as she sat in a minivan near the corner of 21st and Penn avenues north.

Beeks, well-known in the neighborhood, was not the intended victim and her death provoked outrage. She died from her wounds at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. A $10,000 award was offered for information about who killed her.

"This particular death hit our community hard," Mayor Betsy Hodges said at a news conference announcing the arrest.

Police Chief Janee Harteau said she would not yet release the suspect's name because she did want to spark retaliation. The suspect is expected to be charged and be in court for a first appearance on Tuesday.

Beeks' daughter Sa'Lesha Beeks praised police for the arrest, calling it an "amazing feeling to know my mom will have justice."