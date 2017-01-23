State of the State to set tone for week ahead at Capitol

Gov. Mark Dayton delivers his annual State of the State address on Monday night.

It's a busy week for Gov. Mark Dayton. Monday night, he delivers his annual State of the State address. You can listen live at 7 p.m. on 91.1 FM or online here.

Then Tuesday, he'll present his final budget proposal as governor. He'll likely face more resistance this year from the new Republican-led Legislature; funding for some of his signature policy goals, like universal pre-K, may end up getting cut in order to reduce spending.

Time is also running out for lawmakers to agree on how to issue health insurance relief to Minnesotans using MNsure.

Political reporter Tim Pugmire joined Cathy Wurzer to look at the week ahead at the Capitol.

Click on the audio player to hear their conversation.