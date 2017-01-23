Setting the stage for President Trump's first 100 days

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during the inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017.

Donald J. Trump took the oath of office and became the nation's 45th president on Friday.

"From this day forward, it's going to be only America first—America first," President Trump promised in his inaugural address.

Wendy Schiller, chair of political science at Brown University and Michael Fauntroy, politics professor at Howard University joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a discussion on President Trump's inaugural address and how he's setting the stage for his first 100 days in office.

To hear what our experts had to say use the audio player above.