Counter Stories: The 'Hidden Figures' of history

The movie Hidden Figures is up for the Academy Award for Best Picture, and actress Octavia Spencer has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The movie tells the true story of three African-American women — Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Johnson — who played crucial roles as NASA mathematicians and engineers during the space race.

Their contributions weren't recognized until years later.

The Counter Stories hosts recently attended the movie together and offered their reviews, as well as their thoughts on the intersection of race and gender and other hidden figures in history.

Guests:

• Hlee Lee, a media artist.

• Luz Maria Frias, an attorney with a public policy background.

• Don Eubanks, an assistant Professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant.

• Anthony Galloway, a race equity advocate in the west metro.

