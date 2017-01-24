Dayton: I have prostate cancer but expect to finish term

Speaking of his health in detail after collapsing Monday night during his State of the State speech, Gov. Mark Dayton told reporters Tuesday that he has prostate cancer but remains up to doing the job and plans to finish his term, which ends in a little less than two years.

Dayton said he planned to head to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Tuesday afternoon for a thorough checkup. "I take it very seriously," he said of the fainting spell during his Monday speech.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapses while giving his annual State of the State address yesterday. Scott Takushi | Pioneer Press via AP

Dayton, 69, had paused during his speech to take a drink of water. He seemed to waver a bit, and then collapsed, apparently hitting his head before falling to the floor. Officials said he recovered quickly and acting normally within 20 minutes of the collapse and poking fun at himself.

"If I had known it would result in Republicans not criticizing my speech I would have tried it years ago," the governor joked Tuesday, adding that he was grateful for the outpouring of help and sympathy from both sides of the aisle.

Dayton said his Tuesday afternoon Mayo appointment was aimed at giving Minnesotans assurance that he's fine after his collapse. He said he has a separate cancer-related appointment next week.

Dayton said he had a biopsy last week. "Obviously it was a grim diagnosis," he said but added that the cancer had not spread.

The governor added that his father had prostate cancer surgery 25 years before he died.

Dayton made his comments Tuesday following the release of his latest budget proposal.