Ex-Mpls. cop gets 2 years prison for fraud tied to nonprofit

Screen shot of Jordan Davis Courtesy Minneapolis Police Department

A judge on Tuesday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Jordan Davis to two years in prison for his role in defrauding Community Action of Minneapolis, a nonprofit once run by his father, Bill Davis, who'd earlier been convicted of fraud.

Jordan Davis had managed a Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop in Minneapolis funded by the nonprofit from 2002 to 2006. Prosecutors said he left after that to become a Minneapolis police officer but still received payments from the nonprofit totaling $140,000 over four years for what was a "no-show" job at the ice cream shop.

Davis took the stand during his trial to deny that the $34,000 a year gig was a "no-show" job and that he'd served as a consultant available on 24/7 call to respond to emergencies and do technical support while being employed full time as a Minneapolis police officer.

Federal court Judge Patrick Schiltz on Tuesday called Jordan a "minor participant" in the fraud scheme orchestrated by his father, who last year pleaded guilty to defrauding the nonprofit and misusing taxpayer funds.

The money was supposed to help low-income Minneapolis residents with heating costs, career assistance and other vital services.

According to the indictment, the financial staff at Community Action of Minneapolis repeatedly advised Bill Davis to stop the payments to his son but William Davis refused.

In his trial, Bill Davis admitted to using Community Action dollars to buy and deck out a car, travel to the Bahamas with his girlfriend, travel to an out-of-town wedding and attend a Democratic Party function in Puerto Rico. He also said he falsely claimed to be married to get health insurance through the agency for his then-fiance.

Investigators have said Davis may have taken upwards of $350,000 over the years for personal use but auditors documented far more overall misspending at the agency.

Bill Davis also said during his trial that it was his idea to keep paying Jordan. Under questioning, he said there "may have been a conversation" between the two about the arrangement but they didn't talk much about it. Davis said he intervened at least once with Community Action fiscal staff to make sure the checks continued to Jordan.

Bill Davis was initially supposed to be sentenced last week, but it was delayed.

Jordan Davis will serve his sentence at federal prison in Duluth so he can be near his family, Schiltz added Tuesday.