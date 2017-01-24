MN panel backs bill holding protesters liable for costs; protest erupts

Protesters chanting "Shame!" shut down a House Civil Law committee meeting today, Jan. 24, 2017, when the panel approved a measure that could allow authorities to sue protesters committed of a crime for the cost of policing disruptive demonstrations. The measure is headed to the House Public Safety committee.

A Minnesota House committee Tuesday approved legislation that would charge demonstrators for the cost of policing disruptive protests, a controversial measure that drew angry words from citizens and some lawmakers.

The measure, proposed by state Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, would allow authorities to sue protesters convicted of a crime. Zerwas cited protests at the Mall of America, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and on interstates 35W and 94.

He said Minneapolis and St. Paul police and other agencies had spent $2.5 million in the last 18 months dealing with protests.

"Taxpayers are holding the bag," Zerwas said. "That's not right." He said his bill would put participants in disruptive protests on notice "now the meter's running."

Critics, though, warned the legislation could be used as a weapon to silence dissent that politicians simply didn't like and would lead authorities to escalate either their response to protests or the costs attributed to such activities, offering police what some called a "blank check."

"Is there anyone who believes the marchers in Selma should have been charged?" Ken Geisen of Minneapolis asked the lawmakers, noting the costs to police historic civil-rights era protests.

The panel voted to refer the bill to the House Public Safety Committee, although protesters shouting "Shame!" and "Black lives matter" forced the committee to adjourn minutes later.

Impromptu protest shuts down house committee after passing measure proposing to hold demonstrators financially liable. pic.twitter.com/Ogg5ply5rU — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) January 24, 2017

The measure got a rebuke from Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minneapolis, saying she was born in Somalia, ruled by a dictatorship, and that his measure reminded her of the authoritarian rule there.

Her colleague, Rep. Ray Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis, said the measure didn't acknowledge an effort to address what he described as growing racial disparities in Minnesota.

"We need to recognize that life isn't the same for all of us. Some of us have a privilege we were born with," Dehn said. "What your bill does is threaten the right of people to make some of us who are uncomfortable a little bit uncomfortable so we can see the change that needs to happen."