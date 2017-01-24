MN panel backs bill holding protesters liable for costs; protest erupts

Protesters chanting 'Shame!' shut down a House Civil Law committee meeting
Protesters chanting "Shame!" shut down a House Civil Law committee meeting today, Jan. 24, 2017, when the panel approved a measure that could allow authorities to sue protesters committed of a crime for the cost of policing disruptive demonstrations. The measure is headed to the House Public Safety committee. 