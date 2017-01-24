Latest Rogue Valley album took three years to complete

Rogue Valley Courtesy of the artist

Today's Morning Edition music is from Minneapolis-based Rogue Valley with "Bury Your Heart."

It's a song off their latest album "radiate/dissolve." This version was recorded earlier this year at our studios here at MPR.

The group's frontman Chris Koza told our sister station The Current that the album was three years in the making. That's a big shift from the fast-paced releases earlier in the band's musical career. Rogue Valley is playing Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.