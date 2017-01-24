Latest Rogue Valley album took three years to complete

Today's Morning Edition music is from Minneapolis-based Rogue Valley with "Bury Your Heart."
It's a song off their latest album "radiate/dissolve." This version was recorded earlier this year at our studios here at MPR.
• Watch: Rogue Valley perform in The Current studio
The group's frontman Chris Koza told our sister station The Current that the album was three years in the making. That's a big shift from the fast-paced releases earlier in the band's musical career. Rogue Valley is playing Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.