Suspended 'Saturday Night Live' writer apologizes for tweet about Barron Trump

Barron Trump (left) waves as his mother and father walk the parade route after Donald Trump was sworn in as president Friday. A <em>Saturday Night Live</em> writer's tweet that mocked the 10-year-old has resulted in her indefinite suspension.
Barron Trump (left) waves as his mother and father walk the parade route after Donald Trump was sworn in as president Friday. A Saturday Night Live writer's tweet that mocked the 10-year-old has resulted in her indefinite suspension. 