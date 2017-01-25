Minnesota DNR proposes license and park fee increases

Ron Erickson, a fisheries technician with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, releases a muskie after it was captured during an electrofishing survey Wednesday, May 4, 2016, on Fish Lake in Otter Tail County.

Fishing and hunting licenses and visiting Minnesota state parks would cost a few more dollars under the Department of Natural Resources' budget proposal.

The DNR proposes to raise the annual resident fishing license fee by $3 to $25 and the resident deer hunting license by $4 to $34. An annual state park permit would rise from $25 to $30 and a day pass would rise from $5 to $6. Fees for boats, snowmobiles and ATVs would also increase.

The last time Minnesota raised these fees was in 2013, the first time in 12 years. DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said Wednesday increases are needed to keep the state's Game and Fish Fund and other accounts from going into the red in the next few years.

Minnesota Trout Unlimited Executive Director John Lenczewski, who serves on a citizens oversight committee for the DNR, supports the fee increases.

"The licenses in this state in a bargain and the resources are phenomenal and we have to maintain that investment to maintain that quality and that quality of life," Lenczewski said.

The Legislature must approve the increases.

