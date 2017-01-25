Lawmakers back aid for Minnesotans hurt by health coverage cost hikes

The Legislature is expected to pass a compromise bill that takes $327 million from the budget reserve to give a 25 percent rebate to anyone who purchases coverage on the individual market for 2017.

Minnesota House and Senate negotiators on Wednesday finalized a compromise bill to deliver health insurance premium relief to thousands of Minnesotans. The Legislature is expected to pass it Thursday and send it to Gov. Mark Dayton, who's expected to sign it.

The bill takes $327 million from the budget reserve to give a 25 percent rebate to anyone who purchases coverage on the individual market for 2017.

It also includes important reforms, including a provision that helps people who've lost their coverage to keep seeing their doctor, said state Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake.

"That was something that came out of the House of Senate and the governor agreed to," she said. "We had to give an extra $15 million to cover that. But we're trying really hard to work with the governor and get this relief to Minnesotans as fast as we can, and keep the full commitment to 25 percent premium reduction."

Insurance companies will handle the rebates as part of premium invoices. The bill sets an April deadline for the discounts.