New river rules protects Mississippi River corridor

The DNR is working to protect a 72-mile stretch of the Mississippi River that runs through the Twin Cities area. It published new development rules for businesses along the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area, which took effect on Jan. 4.

MPR News host Tom Weber spoke to former Republican lawmaker Marty Seifert about how local businesses are concerned with construction restrictions.

He also spoke to Dan Petrik, a land use specialist with the DNR and Friends of the Mississippi River Executive Director Whitney Clark.

