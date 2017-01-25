Legalizing aid in dying doesn't mean patients can access it

Dr. Lonny Shavelson heads Bay Area End of Life Options, a Berkeley, Calif., medical practice that offers advice and services to patients seeking aid in dying under the state law enacted last June.
Dr. Lonny Shavelson heads Bay Area End of Life Options, a Berkeley, Calif., medical practice that offers advice and services to patients seeking aid in dying under the state law enacted last June. 