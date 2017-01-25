Trump threatens to 'send in the feds' over Chicago crime

Chicago police officials ride bikes by a broadcast of President Trump's inaugural address on Jan. 20. The president has threatened to "send in the Feds" to intervene in the city's law enforcement.
Chicago police officials ride bikes by a broadcast of President Trump's inaugural address on Jan. 20. The president has threatened to "send in the Feds" to intervene in the city's law enforcement. 