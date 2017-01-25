EPA scientists' work may face 'case by case' review by Trump team, official says

Doug Ericksen, a Washington state senator who is the head of communications for the Trump administration's EPA transition team, listens to testimony during a hearing in Olympia, Wash., in 2013.
Doug Ericksen, a Washington state senator who is the head of communications for the Trump administration's EPA transition team, listens to testimony during a hearing in Olympia, Wash., in 2013. 