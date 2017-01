Peter Smith had a passion--and a knack--for writing. He was a copywriter and an adman, but you would remember him from his commentaries on MPR. His essays were about everyday experiences, like mowing the lawn and shoveling, but his wit and sharp observations brought a special perspective to them. Peter passed away from colon cancer on December 31, 2016. MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke to his son, Joe, the third of Peter's four children, about his writing and his life.