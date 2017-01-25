Pregnant woman killed in Eagan, man detained for questioning

Police in a Twin Cities suburb are investigating the deaths of a woman and her unborn child. A 23-year-old man has been arrested.

Authorities in Eagan say officers were called to a townhome about 3 p.m. Tuesday because a 25-year-old woman was found unresponsive. First responders were unable to revive the woman who was 32 weeks pregnant. Police say the unborn child did not survive.

Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide because the woman had traumatic injuries. Officers in Mounds View arrested a Brooklyn Park man about 6 p.m. He was detained for questioning.