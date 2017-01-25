How Trump's immigration plans could effect Somali-Americans

President Donald Trump is expected to take on immigration today—beginning with an executive order to start building a wall along the border with Mexico.

Trump is also expected, as early as this week, to sign an executive order that would restrict the flow of refugees into the country. The details of that plan haven't been released, but one report in the New York Times says Trump may "halt admissions from Syria and suspend it from other majority-Muslim nations until the administration can study how to properly vet them." Somalia could be on that list, according to the Associated Press.

Jane Graupman, executive director of the International Institute of Minnesota, discussed what this would mean for Minnesota's Somali community. She was joined by Star Tribune blogger Jamal Abdulahi who has written extensively about Minnesota's Somali community.

