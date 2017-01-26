The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has been trolling Trump on Twitter for months

Merriam-Webster's Twitter account weighs in on trending words and phrases and has waded into linguistic matters in politics, including a big campaign question: Did Donald Trump say "bigly" or "big league"?
