St. Paul mayor says gaining trust of immigrant communities a high priority for police

In this Oct. 23, 2014 photo, St. Paul, Minn. Mayor Chris Coleman speaks at Macalester College in St. Paul.

So-called sanctuary cities could lose federal funding under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

The order, issued yesterday, gives the Secretary of Homeland Security the authority to determine which communities have laws that restrict cooperation with the federal government regarding immigration enforcement.

Those "sanctuary jurisdictions" would no longer receive grants from the federal government.

Several Minnesota communities have been called sanctuary cities. One of them is St. Paul, but officials there say they are not a sanctuary city but a "separation city." MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman on the subject.

