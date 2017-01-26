Young boy dies in hospital after St. Paul apartment fire

A woman and her young son have died following a fire in their St. Paul apartment.

Tiffany Alexander died in the blaze on the city's east side, St. Paul police said.

Her son, mother and nephew were taken to Regions Hospital where her son William died early Thursday morning.

Laura Jessen, Alexander's aunt, said her sister and her nephew are expected to make a full recovery.

Alexander was living with her mother, Tessi, according to Jessen. They have started a GoFundMe campaign for the family.

"She was an amazing person, an amazing mom. And she meant the world to our family," Jessen said. "I don't know what else to say other than she was an amazing person."

The St. Paul Police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.