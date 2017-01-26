Storied Minneapolis restaurants to close with Macy's

Dayton's Skyroom Restaurant in Minneapolis was blindingly white with a gigantic salad bar snaking through the middle.

When the downtown Minneapolis Macy's — formerly known as Dayton's — closes on Jan. 27, it'll take two storied restaurants with it.

The 70-year-old Oak Grill and the nearby Skyroom, both on the 12th floor, are fixtures in Minneapolis dining.

Star Tribune restaurant critic Rick Nelson recently wrote a requiem to the restaurants at Macy's, and he joined MPR News host Tom Weber for a look back at the dining history and culture at Minnesota's most iconic department store.

