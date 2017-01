President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial last week.

In his inauguration speech President Donald Trump said, "From this moment on, it's going to be America First."

But what does an "America First" policy mean for trade, immigration and foreign affairs?

Former U.S. Ambassador to Croatia, Peter Galbraith, and professor of law at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, John Radsan, talked about American foreign policy in the Trump administration.

To hear the conversation use the audio player above.