Dakota Access protest shuts key Mpls.-St. Paul bridge

About 150 demonstrators have stopped traffic on the Lake Street Bridge crossing the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Signs indicate the crowd is protesting President Donald Trump's decision to move ahead with the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Lake Street is currently closed from West River Parkway in Minneapolis and there is no traffic crossing westbound from St. Paul, the Minneapolis police said.

According to the authorities, protesters have said the plan to vacate the bridge at 6 p.m.

Authorities are urging drivers to use the Franklin Avenue or Ford Parkway bridges as alternative routes.

MPD is monitoring a protest that is blocking the Lake St bridge from Mpls into St Paul. pic.twitter.com/o2ARiiFdKR — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) January 27, 2017

