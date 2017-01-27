Friday Roundtable: President Trump's first week

President Donald Trump signs an executive order Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP

It's time for the Friday Roundtable. It's the show where we invite three guests into the studio to talk about one big topic or idea.

This week: President Donald Trump's agenda.

President Trump took the oath of office one week ago. Since then, how have his actions pointed toward his policy priorities? Do his priorities match those of Congress and the electorate? How are Minnesotans reacting to federal changes?

To hear the full conversation use the audio player above.

Guests