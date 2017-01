Wild keep momentum into All Star Break

Even though they play on the ice, the Minnesota Wild are on fire.

The team crushed the St. Louis Blues last night 5-1, and enters the NHL All Star Break this weekend leading the Western Conference.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke about the Wild's stellar first half of the season with Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.