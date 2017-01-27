Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on ways to transform health care after Obamacare

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel Tom Baker/For MPR News

Some suggestions to improve our health care system from Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel. The oncologist and key architect of the Affordable Care Act met with President Trump to discuss what should happen, and Dr. Emanuel says it's most important to have everyone covered, the quality of care improved, and the costs reduced. He has a dozen ideas which will be outlined in his new book coming out in June.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is an oncologist and chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania. He was chief health policy advisor to the Obama administration. He spoke January 11, 2017 at the Commonwealth Club of California.