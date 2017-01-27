What happened this week at the Minnesota Capitol

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton gives his annual state of the state Address in the House Chambers of the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Dayton later collapsed while delivering the state of the state address. The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)

It's been a busy—and dramatic—week in Minnesota politics. Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed near the end of his State of the State address Monday night, then rolled out a $45.8 billion two-year budget on Tuesday morning. That budget includes $1.2 in new spending and consumes almost all of the state projected surplus, setting up a fight with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Along with the budget, health care was front and center. With the Republican Congress poised to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Dayton is looking for a new health insurance choice for Minnesotans who buy insurance on the individual market. He has proposed a public option, which would be an extension of the MinnesotaCare program that already assists people with low incomes.

Meanwhile, in a separate effort to address the health care system, House and Senate negotiators reached a deal with Dayton's administration on a plan to give rebates to those seeing big increases in health insurance premiums with no access to federal subsidies.

That's not to mention the school voucher debate before lawmakers, again, or a measure that would charge protesters for the costs to police during civil disruptions that has drawn a lot of attention.

MPR News host and political editor Mike Mulcahy talked with several guests about the week in politics.

Guests:

Commissioner Emily Piper of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Sen. Michelle Benson Minnesota (R-Ham Lake), chair of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee in the Senate.

Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Brian Bakst, reporter who covers politics and state government for MPR News.

Tim Pugmire, reporter who covers politics and state government for MPR News.