What happened this week at the Minnesota Capitol

Dayton 2017 State of the State Address
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton gives his annual state of the state Address in the House Chambers of the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Dayton later collapsed while delivering the state of the state address. The 69-year-old Democratic governor appeared conscious as he was helped into a back room about five minutes later. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP) 