Trump and Britain's Theresa May meet for first time

British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump gives the thumbs up in The Oval Office at The White House on January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. British Prime Minister Theresa May is on a two-day visit to the United States and will be the first world leader to meet with President Donald Trump. 