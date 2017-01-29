Hundreds rally at MSP to protest Trump immigration curbs

Immigration policy protesters at a rally against Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday.

Some 1,000 people gathered Sunday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's new immigration restrictions.

With shouts of "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here," demonstrators joined crowds at airports across the country to criticize an executive order Trump signed Friday that temporarily bars citizens from Somalia and six other largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the United States.

Trump signed the order saying it was necessary for national security. But the move triggered chaos in airports around the U.S. when it took effect on Saturday as people with a legal right to be in the U.S. were suddenly detained.

A federal judge has barred immigration officials from deporting people from those countries, and late Sunday the head of the federal Department of Homeland Security clarified that people from the affected countries who hold green cards would not be kept out of the U.S.

Still, it was a day of frustration and anger over the restrictions that showed no signs of ebbing.

U.S. Senators Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar speak against Trump's executive order with Muwatib and Mumtaz Dahir, in jackets. The Somali refugees have a younger sister who may be stranded in Uganda as a result of the order. Matt Sepic | MPR News

After meeting with a group of immigrants and refugee advocates in St. Paul, Minnesota DFL U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken rebuked the Trump administration for the move.

The curbs are "probably unconstitutional" because they target people by country of origin and religion, said Franken, adding that it may serve as a "recruitment device for ISIS" and other terrorists.

Klobuchar called the president's order irresponsible and unconscionable and said there are better ways to vet people coming into the country.

A similar scene played out Sunday in Rochester, Minn., where hundreds gathered in the the city's Peace Plaza to protest the Trump executive order.

People gather to protest the Trump administration's immigration executive order on Peace Plaza in front of the Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building in downtown Rochester on Sunday. Catharine Richert | MPR News

Rochester attracts patients and employees from the around the globe because of the Mayo Clinic. It also attracts some of the best minds in medicine from around the world.

"This ban will hurt science," said Jeremy Webb, a researcher at the Mayo Clinic who'd come to the rally.

He said he was the only natural born citizen in his lab and that three of the unit's top researchers are from Iran.

"We partner with businesses to bring our technology to reality. So this is going to hurt science and business, let alone the people who have come here for a better life," Webb said. "I don't know what else to say. It's heartbreaking."

Mayo Clinic is exploring ways to ensure that patient and staff needs are met under the new order, CEO Dr. John Noseworthy said in a statement, adding that the clinic's "collective diversity helps make us the best place to work and receive care."

Travelers show signs of support for the protesters during a rally Sunday. Christopher Juhn for MPR News

At MSP, cars honked in support of protesters while other drivers shouted at those holding signs, telling them to go home.

For those travelers directly and immediately affected by Trump's executive order, the weekend has been traumatic.

Fateme Farmad was returning from Iran to her Minneapolis home with her 11-month-old son when she was detained and questioned for more than 12 hours at Los Angeles International Airport.

Farmad and her family had traveled to Iran last month to visit relatives and her husband, Masoud Samet, had returned home without incident on Jan. 6. She stayed with other family members to attend a wedding.

When the group arrived Saturday, her brother, a U.S. citizen, was immediately allowed back in. She and her mother and her son were held.

"They are OK, but they are very tired and the situation was unexpected and very horrible," said her husband.

Attorneys who filed legal action demanding Farmad's release accused officials at the airport of attempting to coerce her into signing papers relinquishing her permanent resident status.

Farmad, who has lived in the United States for five years, is scheduled to take her oath of citizenship on Feb. 13.

A protester is arrested for blocking the roadway during a rally Sunday. Christopher Juhn for MPR News

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan said the protesters had a permit to be outside, but moved into the terminal at about 2:15 p.m. Some airlines shut down ticketing counters near the demonstration because of noise.

By mid-afternoon, Hogan said the permit had expired and protesters were in an unpermitted area, so the airport was looking at ways to disperse them.

He said two arrests had been made, including one man who sat in the middle of a roadway.