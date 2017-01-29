John Hurt, 'Elephant Man' star and character actor, dies at 77

John Hurt waits for his photo to be taken in 2014 during a publicity tour for <em>Snowpiercer</em>. The British actor's death was confirmed Friday by his publicist.
John Hurt waits for his photo to be taken in 2014 during a publicity tour for Snowpiercer. The British actor's death was confirmed Friday by his publicist. 