2 pedestrians killed in separate Minnesota incidents

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people have been struck and killed by vehicles in separate incidents.

Authorities say a 45-year-old man died about 9 p.m. Sunday after he was struck while trying to cross traffic on Highway 13 in Burnsville. The victim is identified as Juan Morales-Castro of Burnsville.

In the Lake of the Woods County, a man kneeling on a rural road in Wheeler Township was struck and killed about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A Rochester man driving the car that struck the man told investigators he tried to swerve, but ended up striking him. The victim is a 39-year-old Baudette man.