Political veterans weigh in on the immigration ban, ACA and more

Each Monday we invite political scientists, analysts, opinion leaders and journalists to the program and ask some probing questions about the politics of the week.

This program featured a conversation about President Donald Trump's immigration ban, Congress's struggle to replace the Affordable Care Act, and more.

Guests:

Mary Kate Cary , is a columnist and political writer and former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush.

Christina Greer, author and political science professor at Fordham University.

To hear the full conversation use the audio player above.