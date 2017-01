Minnesota Book Awards finalists announced

The finalists have been announced for the 29th annual Minnesota Book Awards. Authors and artists living in Minnesota are eligible for the award. The finalists are selected by a group of 27 judges from around the state, including writers, librarians, booksellers and others.

Children's literature

Middle grade literature

Young adult literature

General nonfiction

Genre fiction

Memoir and creative nonfiction

Minnesota-focused nonfiction

Novel and short story

Poetry

The awards are organized by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 8.• "Tell Me a Tattoo Story" by Alison McGhee, illustrated by Eliza Wheeler• "This Is Not a Cat!" by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka• "Worm Loves Worm" by J.J. Austrian, illustrated by Mike Curato• "Yellow Time" by Lauren Stringer• "Little Cat's Luck" by Marion Dane Bauer, illustrated by Jennifer A. Bell• "Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor's Story" by Caren Stelson• "The Secret of Dreadwillow Cars" by Brian Farrey• "Sticks & Stones" by Abby Cooper• "Assassin's Heart" by Sarah Ahiers• "LGBTQ+ Athletes Claim the Field: Striving for Equality" by Kirstin Cronn-Mills• "The Memory Book" by Lara Avery• "Original Fake" by Kirstin Cronn-Mills, art by E. Eero Johnson• "Canoes: A Natural History in North America" by Mark Neuzil and Norman Sims• "Designing Our Way to a Better World" by Thomas Fisher• "Thrill Me: Essays on Fiction" by Benjamin Percy | More • "The War on Science: Who's Waging It, Why It Matters, What We Can Do About It" by Shawn Otto• "The Born and the Made" by Robert Spande• "The Heavens May Fall" by Allen Eskens• "Rise of the Spring Tide" by James Stitt• "Stealing the Countess" by David Housewright• "I Live Inside: Memoirs of a Babe in Toyland" by Michelle Leon• "The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father" by Kao Kalia Yang | More • "This Is Where I Am: A Memoir" by Zeke Caligiuri | More • "The Thunder Before the Storm: The Autobiography of Clyde Bellecourt" by Clyde Bellecourt, as told to Jon Lurie• "The Big Marsh: The Story of a Lost Landscape" by Cheri Register• "The Ford Century in Minnesota" by Brian McMahon | More • "Richard F. Lack: Catalogue Raisonne 1943-1998" by Gary B. Christensen and Stephen A. Gjertson• "Women of Mayo Clinic: The Founding Generation" by Virginia M. Wright-Peterson• "The Annie Year" by Stephanie Wilbur Ash | More • "Do Not Find Me" by Kathleen Novak• "LaRose" by Louise Erdrich | More • "Wintering" by Peter Geye | More • "May Day" by Gretchen Marquette | More • "Tula" by Chris Santiago• "Unbearable Splendor" by Sun Yung Shin• "Yes Thorn" by Amy Munsonnn