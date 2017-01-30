Minnesota Book Awards finalists announced

The finalists have been announced for the 29th annual Minnesota Book Awards. Authors and artists living in Minnesota are eligible for the award. The finalists are selected by a group of 27 judges from around the state, including writers, librarians, booksellers and others.
• More: 2016 Minnesota Book Award winnersThe awards are organized by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 8.
Children's literature• "Tell Me a Tattoo Story" by Alison McGhee, illustrated by Eliza Wheeler
• "This Is Not a Cat!" by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka
• "Worm Loves Worm" by J.J. Austrian, illustrated by Mike Curato
• "Yellow Time" by Lauren Stringer
Middle grade literature• "Little Cat's Luck" by Marion Dane Bauer, illustrated by Jennifer A. Bell
• "Sachiko: A Nagasaki Bomb Survivor's Story" by Caren Stelson
• "The Secret of Dreadwillow Cars" by Brian Farrey
• "Sticks & Stones" by Abby Cooper
Young adult literature• "Assassin's Heart" by Sarah Ahiers
• "LGBTQ+ Athletes Claim the Field: Striving for Equality" by Kirstin Cronn-Mills
• "The Memory Book" by Lara Avery
• "Original Fake" by Kirstin Cronn-Mills, art by E. Eero Johnson
General nonfiction• "Canoes: A Natural History in North America" by Mark Neuzil and Norman Sims
• "Designing Our Way to a Better World" by Thomas Fisher
• "Thrill Me: Essays on Fiction" by Benjamin Percy | More
• "The War on Science: Who's Waging It, Why It Matters, What We Can Do About It" by Shawn Otto
Genre fiction• "The Born and the Made" by Robert Spande
• "The Heavens May Fall" by Allen Eskens
• "Rise of the Spring Tide" by James Stitt
• "Stealing the Countess" by David Housewright
Memoir and creative nonfiction• "I Live Inside: Memoirs of a Babe in Toyland" by Michelle Leon
• "The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father" by Kao Kalia Yang | More
• "This Is Where I Am: A Memoir" by Zeke Caligiuri | More
• "The Thunder Before the Storm: The Autobiography of Clyde Bellecourt" by Clyde Bellecourt, as told to Jon Lurie
Minnesota-focused nonfiction• "The Big Marsh: The Story of a Lost Landscape" by Cheri Register
• "The Ford Century in Minnesota" by Brian McMahon | More
• "Richard F. Lack: Catalogue Raisonne 1943-1998" by Gary B. Christensen and Stephen A. Gjertson
• "Women of Mayo Clinic: The Founding Generation" by Virginia M. Wright-Peterson
Novel and short story• "The Annie Year" by Stephanie Wilbur Ash | More
• "Do Not Find Me" by Kathleen Novak
• "LaRose" by Louise Erdrich | More
• "Wintering" by Peter Geye | More
Poetry• "May Day" by Gretchen Marquette | More
• "Tula" by Chris Santiago
• "Unbearable Splendor" by Sun Yung Shin
• "Yes Thorn" by Amy Munson
nn