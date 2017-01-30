Jamar Clark protest shooter: I felt threatened by crowd

Allen Scarsella testified Monday that he shot at five to seven men after one of them came at him with what appeared to be a knife as he stood watching people protest the police shooting of Jamar Clark.

Allen Scarsella Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The 24-year-old Bloomington man is charged with shooting and injuring five protesters the night of Nov. 23, 2015 near the 4th Precinct police station in north Minneapolis. Prosecutors say they believe Scarsella was motivated to shoot the five men, all African-American, out of racial bias.

In her opening statement, assistant Hennepin County attorney Judith Hawley pointed to text messages from Scarsella's phone in which he allegedly talked about "shooting black guys."

Testifying in his own defense Monday, Scarsella said the group of protesters were shouting threats at him as he walked away from the larger demonstration outside the 4th Precinct station. Some protesters, he added, had accused him and three other men who were with him of being with the Ku Klux Klan.

He said a protester had already punched him in the face and he said he was afraid the men intended to try and hurt him some more, so he fired in self-defense, adding that he couldn't remember how many shots he fired and that it felt like he was "in shock" following the shooting.

Scarsella said he fired first at a man holding what he thought was a knife. However, there's been no evidence presented so far of there being a knife and only defense witnesses — Scarsella and Nathan Gustavsson, his companion that night — have said they saw a weapon.

Scarsella, in a surprise twist, agreed to take the stand in his own defense. He began on Friday with mostly personal details of his life before the shooting, including that he was an Eagle Scout and had attended West Point military academy.

West Point confirmed that he attended from June 28, 2010 to June 6, 2012. Records show he resigned.

Scarsella told the court he left West Point after an investigation was opened against him, and that he also left for "other reasons."

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Judith Hawley countered with the fact that Scarsella was kicked out of West Point because of misconduct involving a pellet gun.