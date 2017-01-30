Home invasion reported in Watonwan County, 1 person dead

Sheriff's officials say they have arrested a homeowner who reported a home invasion on possible manslaughter charges in Watonwan County.

The sheriff's department got a call about a home invasion involving a firearm near Madelia on Saturday. Authorities say a deputy responding to the scene stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime and found two injured people inside.

The New Ulm Journal reports an ambulance was called and one of the two was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other person was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The person who died is identified as 19-year-old Nicolas Embertson, of Madelia.

Officials have not said how the two people were injured. Deputies went to the home in Fieldon Township, talked to the homeowner and made an arrest.