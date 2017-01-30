Attorneys poised to help international travelers at Twin Cities airport

Travelers show signs of support for the protesters during a rally against Trump's executive order on immigration on Jan. 29, 2017 at the MPS airport.

Lawyers from around the Twin Cities will head to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport again Monday.

They're volunteering in shifts — about four to six at a time — to help those affected by President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily blocks citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, and refugees from around the world, from entering the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents appeared to be enforcing the order unevenly at airports — which has created a swirl of anxiety and confusion across the country.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Immigration attorney Regina Jefferies, who worked through the weekend at MSP and has been coordinating volunteers there.

