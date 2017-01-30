Fact check: Trump tweets on Christians, ISIS and vetting miss the bigger picture

A Syrian refugee boy plays outside his family's tent in a Syrian refugee camp in the town of Zahrani, Lebanon, in December. Some one million Syrians live in Lebanon as refugees, according to the U.N.
A Syrian refugee boy plays outside his family's tent in a Syrian refugee camp in the town of Zahrani, Lebanon, in December. Some one million Syrians live in Lebanon as refugees, according to the U.N. 