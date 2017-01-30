It's Fred Korematsu Day: Celebrating a foe of U.S. internment camps

Fred Korematsu, whose fight against internment led all the way to the Supreme Court — and who later warned of acting against groups due to their race or religion — is being honored by several states today. He died in 2005.
